Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the most recent trading day at $29.45, moving -3.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.72%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3200%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.82 billion, reflecting a 1.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.21 per share and a revenue of $15.68 billion, indicating changes of +85.71% and +4.17%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.73% downward. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.61 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that KD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

