Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $25.85, denoting a -0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.88%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.76 billion, down 10.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.20 per share and a revenue of $15.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +1190.91% and -4.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

We can additionally observe that KD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

