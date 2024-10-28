Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $23.77, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.61% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 280% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.7 billion, indicating a 9.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +1272.73% and -4.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.85 for its industry.

It's also important to note that KD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

