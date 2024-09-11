Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the latest trading day at $22.76, indicating a -0.57% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.17%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 360%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion, down 9.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1327.27% and -4.84%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.94 for its industry.

It's also important to note that KD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

