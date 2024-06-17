Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the latest trading day at $25.34, indicating a -0.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.76 billion, indicating a 10.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $15.4 billion, which would represent changes of +1190.91% and -4.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.66 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 4.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.