Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ended the recent trading session at $11.57, demonstrating a -1.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.07%.

The stock of company has risen by 3.36% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.69 billion, indicating a 1.42% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.98 per share and a revenue of $14.76 billion, indicating changes of +35.62% and -2.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.42.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.