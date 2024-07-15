Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) standing at $26.74, reflecting a +0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.78 billion, indicating a 9.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $15.38 billion, indicating changes of +1354.55% and -4.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.65% higher. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.7, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 3.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

