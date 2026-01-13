Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $27.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.6, showcasing a 17.65% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.91 billion, up 4.51% from the prior-year quarter.

KD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $15.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.39% and +3.66%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.89.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.