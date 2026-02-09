Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) reported revenue of $3.86 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Japan : $568 million compared to the $592.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $568 million compared to the $592.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- United States : $958 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $958 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Strategic Markets : $905 million compared to the $929.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $905 million compared to the $929.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Principal Markets : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Principal Markets : $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.82 million.

: $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.82 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other : $-26 million compared to the $-26.5 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-26 million compared to the $-26.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Strategic Markets: $169 million versus $151.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

