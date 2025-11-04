Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) reported revenue of $3.72 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion, representing a surprise of -2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenue- Japan : $581 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $588.81 million.

Geographic Revenue- United States : $899 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $964.38 million.

Revenue- Strategic Markets : $906 million versus $894.6 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Principal Markets : $1.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA- Principal Markets : $210 million compared to the $199.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other : $-28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-24 million.

Adjusted EBITDA- Strategic Markets: $142 million compared to the $157.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

