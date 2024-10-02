Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) standing at $22.82, reflecting a +1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 280% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion, down 9.14% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, signifying shifts of +1272.73% and -4.84%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.45.

Investors should also note that KD has a PEG ratio of 3.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

