Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $28.00 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.37% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 3400% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.82 billion, showing a 1.11% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $15.65 billion, signifying shifts of +83.19% and +3.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.37% decrease. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.67, which means Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

