Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $24.33, denoting a -0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.34% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 3.48% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 280% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.7 billion, reflecting a 9.14% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +1272.73% and -4.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.78, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that KD currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

