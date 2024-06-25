Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $25.54, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.76 billion, reflecting a 10.23% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $15.4 billion, representing changes of +1263.64% and -4.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.07.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 3.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

