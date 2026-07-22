Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $11.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.43% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.57%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 91.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, down 1.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.9 per share and revenue of $14.76 billion, which would represent changes of +30.14% and -2.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.41, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.