Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $26, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.78 billion, showing a 9.86% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $15.38 billion, indicating changes of +1354.55% and -6.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 21.65% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.17, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

