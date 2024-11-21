Kyndryl Holdings announces $300M share repurchase program

Kyndryl Holdings (KD) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $300M share repurchase program. The program does not have a set expiration date and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

