News & Insights

Stocks

Kyndryl Holdings Announces $300 Million Share Buyback

November 21, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation ( (KD) ) has issued an update.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has announced a $300 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in their business growth and financial stability. The company plans to buy back shares through various market transactions, with the flexibility to modify or discontinue the program as needed. This move aligns with Kyndryl’s strategy to return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial agility.

See more data about KD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.