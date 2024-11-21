Kyndryl Holdings Announces $300 Million Share Buyback

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation ( (KD) ) has issued an update.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has announced a $300 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in their business growth and financial stability. The company plans to buy back shares through various market transactions, with the flexibility to modify or discontinue the program as needed. This move aligns with Kyndryl’s strategy to return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial agility.
