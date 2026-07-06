Kyndryl Appoints Ellen Johnson As CFO, Andrew Bonzani As General Counsel, Secretary

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), an enterprise technology services provider, announced on Monday that it has appointed Ellen Johnson as Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Bonzani as General Counsel and Secretary.

Ellen Johnson will join Kyndryl on July 20 and take over as CFO on August 6, replacing interim CFO Harsh Chugh. Johnson arrives from Interpublic Group, where she was Executive Vice President and CFO of IPG since 2020.

Chugh will stay with Kyndryl through August 5 to assist with the transition.

Bonzani's appointment is effective immediately. He joins from IPG, where he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary since 2021.

In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of Kyndryl were losing 0.14 percent, changing hands at $12.24.

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