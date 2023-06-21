KYN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/23/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/23, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 7/5/23. As a percentage of KYN's recent stock price of $8.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when KYN shares open for trading on 6/23/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KYN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KYN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $9.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.17.

In Wednesday trading, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company shares are currently trading flat on the day.

