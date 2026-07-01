KYMR Stock Soars 51% YTD on Progress of Atopic Dermatitis Drug

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR has put up a stupendous year-to-date performance. Shares of the company have gained 50.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%.

Investors have become increasingly optimistic about its lead candidate KT-621, an oral STAT6 degrader being developed for inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma.

A series of positive pipeline and regulatory updates has also boosted investor sentiment.

Let's examine the key factors fueling this rally.



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KYMR Progresses With KT-621

Kymera recently completed enrollment in its phase IIb BROADEN2 study on KT-621 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD, about six months ahead of schedule. This means investors may see pivotal efficacy data by the end of 2026 instead of waiting until 2027, pulling forward a major catalyst.

Shares of the company skyrocketed last week following the above-mentioned news.

Pending regulatory discussions, the company plans to begin phase III studies in AD by mid-2027.

In January 2026, Kymera expanded the BROADEN2 study to include adolescents alongside adults.

Kymera had earlier reported positive data from the phase Ib BroADen study of KT-621 in AD. The data was presented in a late-breaking oral session at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The findings demonstrated robust STAT6 degradation, reductions in type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, encouraging clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile, supporting STAT6 degradation as a novel oral therapeutic approach for type 2 inflammatory diseases.

Positive data highlights the candidate’s potential as an effective oral alternative to injectable biologics.

KT-621 is also being investigated in the ongoing phase IIb BREADTH trial in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, with data anticipated in late 2027.

The candidate has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD and eosinophilic asthma.

Pipeline Momentum Beyond KT-621

Investors are also watching other programs, including KT-485 and KT-579, as well as collaborations with larger pharmaceutical/biotech companies such as Sanofi SNY and Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD that broaden Kymera's long-term value proposition.

Last month, Kymera announced that the first participant had been dosed in the first-in-human phase I study evaluating KT-485 (SAR447971), an oral, potent and selective IRAK4 degrader, in adult healthy volunteers and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients. The study is being conducted by Sanofi.

The initiation of dosing triggered a $20 million milestone payment to Kymera under its collaboration agreement with Sanofi.

Sanofi is responsible for the program's development, regulatory, and commercialization activities, while Kymera remains eligible to receive up to $975 million in additional clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments tied to KT-485.

Kymera also announced new preclinical data for KT-579, its oral, selective IRF5 degrader, demonstrating disease-modifying activity in lupus models. The findings suggest that by selectively targeting and degrading IRF5, KT-579 offers a novel oral approach for complex, heterogeneous autoimmune diseases caused by multiple validated inflammatory pathways, including type I interferons, pro-inflammatory cytokines and autoantibody responses.

The phase I study of KT-579 in healthy volunteers is ongoing, with data anticipated in the second half of 2026.

GILD’s decision to exercise its option to exclusively license KT-200 in April 2026 represents a meaningful validation of Kymera's molecular glue degrader platform. The transaction triggered a $45 million milestone payment to Kymera, providing additional non-dilutive capital.

KT-200, a first-in-class oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader with potential applications in breast cancer and other solid tumors, will now advance into IND-enabling studies under Gilead's leadership, with an IND filing targeted for 2027. The deal also highlights the potential for future milestone payments.

Road Ahead for Kymera

Kymera’s pipeline progress is impressive, led by KT-621 in phase II for AD and asthma. Additional positive pipeline updates on KT-621 will be a boost for the stock.

Upon successful development, KT-621 could pose as a potential competitor to Dupixent, the blockbuster drug marketed by SNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. An effective oral therapy in eczema and asthma could represent a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

With its first-quarter results reported in May, Kymera reaffirmed that its cash resources are sufficient to fund ongoing phase IIb studies for KT-621, advance KT-579 into early proof-of-concept planning, and support continued pipeline expansion as the company prepares for later-stage development.

However, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks will weigh on KYMR’s shares.

Kymera Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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