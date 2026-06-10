KYMR Stock Gains as KT-485 Starts Patient Dosing in HS Study

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics KYMR rose 4% after the company announced the initiation of patient dosing in the first-in-human phase I study of KT-485 (SAR447971), an investigational oral IRAK4 protein degrader being developed in partnership with Sanofi SNY.

The study is evaluating KT-485 in healthy adult volunteers and patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), marking the program's transition into clinical development. This triggered a $20 million milestone payment from Sanofi to Kymera under the companies’ collaboration agreement. The study will assess the candidate’s safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and exploratory biomarkers through single-ascending-dose, multiple-ascending-dose and open-label multiple-dose cohorts.

Year to date, shares of KYMR have lost 1.1% compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline.



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Terms of the Sanofi Deal for KT-485

Under the collaboration agreement, SNY is responsible for development, regulatory and commercialization activities associated with KT-485, while Kymera remains eligible for up to $975 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. KYMR also retains the option to participate in future U.S. development and commercialization efforts, including a 50/50 profit-sharing arrangement in the United States and is eligible for tiered double-digit royalties on sales in international markets.

More on Kymera’s KT-485

KT-485 is a second-generation oral degrader designed to eliminate IRAK4, a key protein involved in inflammatory and immune signaling pathways. IRAK4 plays a central role in the myddosome complex, which transmits signals from IL-1 and toll-like receptors that drive inflammation. By degrading the entire IRAK4 protein, KT-485 has the potential to provide a broader anti-inflammatory effect than traditional inhibitors.

In preclinical studies, KT-485 demonstrated greater potency, improved selectivity and a more favorable safety profile than the earlier IRAK4 degrader candidate, KT-474. These results led Sanofi to prioritize KT-485 for clinical development and discontinue KT-474, a decision that triggered a $20 million milestone payment to Kymera in 2025.

KYMR’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Kymera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Two better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.6% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $1.94. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $3.79. LQDA shares have surged 85.6% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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