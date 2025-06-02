$KYMR stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KYMR stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,195,679 of trading volume.

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KYMR:

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500

JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $KYMR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.