$KYMR stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KYMR stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,195,679 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KYMR:
$KYMR Insider Trading Activity
$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219.
- ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884.
- JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785.
- PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500
- JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.
$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,310,000 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,854,700
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 689,547 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,872,901
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 600,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,151,114
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,685,000
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 491,737 shares (+121.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,458,841
- FMR LLC removed 421,189 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,527,942
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 394,562 shares (+340.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,799,161
