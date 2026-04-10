KYMR Set to Earn Milestone Payment as GILD Secures License for KT-200

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR announced that Gilead Sciences GILD has exercised its option to obtain an exclusive license for Kymera’s KT-200, a first-in-class, oral cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) molecular glue degrader (MGD) under their strategic collaboration agreement.

Concurrently, Kymera is entitled to a $45 million milestone payment.

Year to date, the shares of KYMR have rallied 12.3% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



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KYMR-GILD Agreement for Molecular Glue CDK2 Degraders

In June 2025, Kymera entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Gilead to accelerate the development and commercialization of a novel MGD program targeting CDK2 with broad oncology treatment potential, in breast cancer and other solid tumors.

Per the agreement, Kymera is eligible to receive up to $750 million in total payments contingent on the achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The company has already realized $85 million in upfront and option exercise payments. Kymera stands to benefit from tiered royalties on net product sales, ranging from the high single digits to the mid-teens.

While Kymera leads all research activities for the CDK2 program, Gilead retains global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize any products arising from the collaboration.

CDK2-directed MGDs are an emerging class of therapies that selectively eliminate the CDK2 protein — a key driver of tumor growth — rather than merely inhibiting its activity. This targeted approach has the potential to deliver safer and more effective oral treatments for CDK2-driven cancers, potentially improving outcomes, particularly in advanced breast cancer, where treatment options remain limited.

KT-200 demonstrated low-nanomolar CDK2 degradation, strong activity in CCNE1-driven models, potential brain penetration and a favorable safety profile in preclinical studies. It would be Kymera’s first molecular glue candidate to advance into clinical development.

Gilead plans to advance KT-200 into investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the goal of supporting an IND filing in 2027.

Kymera’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

KYMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 9.68% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08. INDV shares have lost 9.95% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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