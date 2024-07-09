Kymera's (KYMR) Partner SNY to Expand Ongoing HS and AD Studies

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR announced that partner Sanofi SNY intends to rapidly expand the ongoing mid-stage studies on KT-474 (SAR444656) toward pivotal studies.

KT-474 (SAR444656) is a first-in-class IRAK4 degrader in development for the treatment of immune-inflammatory diseases with significant patient need, such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

The candidate is in phase II studies for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

IRAK4 is a key protein of the myddosome complex that mediates signaling through IL-1 and toll-like receptors, which play a crucial role in initiating the immune response against invading pathogens.

Sanofi informed Kymera about the decision to expand the study after a review of preliminary safety and efficacy data in these studies by an Independent Data Review Committee.

Sanofi has collaborated with Kymera on the development of KT-474 outside of the oncology and immuno-oncology fields.

Shares of KYMR have surged 25.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Kymera is deploying targeted protein degradation to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics.

Kymera advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases. The company is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for these diseases.

Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer.

The pipeline progress has been encouraging in recent times.

Last month, Kymera announced new clinical data from its ongoing phase I study on KT-333, a first-in-class, potent, highly selective, heterobifunctional small molecule degrader of STAT3.

The candidate demonstrated antitumor responses in hematological malignancies, including relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and NK-cell lymphoma, at doses that were well-tolerated. Complete responses in two patients with cHL were observed.

KT-333 was well-tolerated with phase I dose escalation ongoing and additional data expected in the second half of 2024.

Kymera also announced new clinical data from its ongoing phase I study of KT-253, a potent, selective heterobifunctional small molecule degrader of MDM2. The candidate demonstrated preliminary signs of efficacy across tumor types at doses that were generally well-tolerated.

There was evidence of target engagement and potent upregulation of p53 pathway biomarkers even at the lowest dose levels in solid tumor and acute myeloid leukemia patients. The phase I study is ongoing with additional data expected in the second half of 2024.

Kymera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Entrada Therapeutics TRDA and ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA, both carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

Entrada's loss per share estimate for 2024 has narrowed from $1.54 to 13 cents in the past 60 days. The same for 2025 has narrowed from $3.44 to $3.21 in the past 30 days.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics' 2024 earnings per share have improved from 30 to 35 cents. Shares of ADMA have rallied 157.5% year to date.

ADMA's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average surprise of 90.00%.





