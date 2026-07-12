Kymera's CEO Sold $6 Million in Stock After a 170% Run

Key Points

According to a Form 4, proceeds of approximately $6.0 million were realized from the exercise and immediate sale of 50,000 shares at $119.00 per share on July 7, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct common stock holdings by 7%, leaving a residual direct position of 667,000 shares.

The execution was governed by a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 24, 2026, involving options with an exercise price of $2.08.

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Chief Executive Officer Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) on July 7, 2026, for total proceeds of about $6.0 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $6.0 million Shares sold (directly held) 50,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 666,568 Post-transaction value $79.5 million

Key questions

What were the specific mechanics of the derivative transaction?

Nello Mainolfi exercised 50,000 fully vested stock options at a strike price of $2.08 per share and immediately sold the resulting common stock at a weighted average price of $119.00. This activity was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 24, 2026, which facilitates pre-scheduled trading for corporate insiders.

Nello Mainolfi exercised 50,000 fully vested stock options at a strike price of $2.08 per share and immediately sold the resulting common stock at a weighted average price of $119.00. This activity was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 24, 2026, which facilitates pre-scheduled trading for corporate insiders. How does the CEO's remaining equity exposure compare to this sale?

Despite the disposition of 50,000 shares, Mainolfi maintains a significant direct position of 666,568 shares with a market value of $79.5 million as of the July 7, 2026 market close. Furthermore, the CEO continues to hold 90,000 derivative securities in the form of stock options.

Despite the disposition of 50,000 shares, Mainolfi maintains a significant direct position of 666,568 shares with a market value of $79.5 million as of the July 7, 2026 market close. Furthermore, the CEO continues to hold 90,000 derivative securities in the form of stock options. What is the recent performance context for Kymera Therapeutics shares?

The transaction was executed after the stock achieved a 170% total return over the 12-month period ending July 7, 2026. As of the July 6, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $114.76, representing a 3.70% difference from the insider's execution price.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $114.76 Market Capitalization $9.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $51.5 million Net Income (TTM) -$315.1 million

Company Snapshot

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics that leverage targeted protein degradation to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins, with revenue primarily derived from research collaborations and potential future product commercialization.

The company's business model focuses on the discovery and clinical development of innovative therapeutics, with revenue generation anticipated through licensing agreements, milestone payments, and eventual commercialization of pipeline programs upon regulatory approval.

Kymera's primary target markets include patients suffering from immunology-inflammation disorders such as hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis, with the company's IRAK4 program currently advancing through Phase I clinical trials to address these therapeutic areas.

Kymera Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $9.8 billion, leveraging proprietary protein degradation technology to develop a differentiated pipeline of small molecule therapeutics. The company's strategic focus on targeted protein degradation represents a competitive advantage in addressing difficult-to-drug targets within immunology and inflammation. With headquarters in Watertown, Kymera is positioned to advance multiple clinical programs while generating revenue through strategic partnerships and research collaborations.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately seems like a founder converting a slice of deep-in-the-money options into cash, and the math shows why it's a non-event. Mainolfi exercised options struck at $2.08 and sold at $119, a spread that turns a token number of shares into real money without touching his conviction. He set the plan in March and still sits on 666,568 shares worth close to $80 million plus another 90,000 options.



The pipeline is probably why he's still holding the rest. Kymera's lead oral degrader, KT-621, is in two Phase 2b trials targeting atopic dermatitis and asthma, both with FDA Fast Track status and data due in 2027. Gilead exercised an option on Kymera's CDK2 program for a $45 million milestone, and the company sits on about $1.55 billion in cash, enough runway into 2029. For long-term investors, the insider sale is noise against the real catalysts, and this ultimately seems like a bet on whether KT-621 can rival injectable blockbusters like Dupixent. The upcoming 2027 readouts will decide it.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.