Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 120% in 1 Year as Fund Adds $3 Million More

Rock Springs Capital Management bought 46,497 shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter, with an estimated trade value of $3.14 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $13.17 million, reflecting share additions and price movement.

The post-transaction stake stands at 496,871 shares valued at $38.66 million.

The position now accounts for 1.98% of AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Rock Springs Capital Management disclosed a buy of 46,497 shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR), with the estimated transaction value at $3.14 million based on quarterly average pricing.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 46,497 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $3.14 million, based on the average closing price during the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in the stock rose in value by $13.17 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.

The Kymera Therapeutics position represented 1.98% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 13F assets after the trade.

Top holdings post-filing: NYSE: LLY: $113.27 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: RVMD: $106.35 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: ARGX: $86.83 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: TVTX: $84.46 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MDGL: $81.31 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Kymera Therapeutics were priced at $82.34, up 124.8% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 113.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $6.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $43.73 million Net Income (TTM) ($295.12 million)

Company snapshot

Kymera Therapeutics develops novel small molecule therapeutics targeting protein degradation, with programs addressing immunology-inflammation diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

The company operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials, aiming for future licensing, partnerships, and commercialization.

It targets healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients affected by autoimmune diseases, cancer, and rare inflammatory conditions.

Kymera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company leveraging targeted protein degradation to develop first-in-class therapies for serious diseases. Its pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. With a focus on innovative science and strategic clinical development, Kymera aims to establish a competitive advantage in the biopharmaceutical industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Kymera shares have climbed 124.8% over the past year to about $82, crushing the S&P 500, and the company now sits on roughly $979 million in cash with runway into the second half of 2028. That balance sheet strength matters in a sector where dilution risk is constant.



In the third quarter, research and development spending rose to $74.1 million as the company advanced KT-621 into Phase 2b in atopic dermatitis and prepared to launch a Phase 2b asthma study in the first quarter of 2026. Net loss widened to $82.2 million, which is expected for a clinical-stage biotech, but investors are clearly paying for pipeline optionality.



At just under 2% of assets, this is a measured position relative to larger holdings like Eli Lilly and Argenx. For long-term investors, the takeaway is not to chase the chart. It is to ask whether targeted protein degradation can translate early clinical promise into registrational data. The cash cushion buys time. The upcoming readouts will determine whether the valuation holds.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Argenx Se. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

