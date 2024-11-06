Kymera Therapeutics price target raised to $49 from $45 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) to $49 from $45 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. With the recent Q3 earnings update, through which management solidified the company’s focus on I&I and reiterated key pipeline time lines, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KYMR:
- Kymera Therapeutics price target raised to $52 from $45 at Guggenheim
- U.S. drugmakers shifting away from Chinese supply-chain partners, WSJ says
- Kymera Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Strategic Shift
- Kymera Therapeutics files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Kymera Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (82c), consensus (84c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.