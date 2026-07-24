Is Kymera Therapeutics Poised for a Breakthrough With KT-621?

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is leveraging targeted protein degradation (TPD), a next-generation small-molecule therapeutic modality that harnesses the body's natural cellular recycling system to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins.

The company is developing lead candidate KT-621, an oral STAT6 degrader, for inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma.

The company recently completed enrollment in its phase IIb BROADEN2 study on KT-621 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD, about six months ahead of schedule. This means investors may see pivotal efficacy data by the end of 2026 instead of waiting until 2027, pulling forward a major catalyst.

Pending regulatory discussions, the company plans to begin phase III studies in AD by mid-2027.

In January 2026, Kymera expanded the BROADEN2 study to include adolescents alongside adults.

Kymera had earlier reported positive data from the phase Ib BroADen study of KT-621 in AD. The data was presented in a late-breaking oral session at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The findings demonstrated robust STAT6 degradation, reductions in type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, encouraging clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile, supporting STAT6 degradation as a novel oral therapeutic approach for type 2 inflammatory diseases.

Positive data highlight the candidate’s potential as an effective oral alternative to injectable biologics.

KT-621 is also being investigated in the ongoing phase IIb BREADTH trial in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, with data anticipated in late 2027.

The candidate has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD and eosinophilic asthma.

The successful development of the candidate will be a significant boost for the company.

Competition for KYMR’s in Protein Degrader Therapies

Arvinas ARVN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degradation therapies.

ARVN, in partnership with Pfizer, developed Veppanu (vepdegestrant), the first FDA-approved PROTAC therapy, for adults with ER-positive/HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease has progressed after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

Arvinas is advancing a diversified pipeline of investigational therapies, including ARV-102 for neurodegenerative disorders, ARV-806 for KRAS G12D-mutated cancers such as pancreatic and colorectal cancer, ARV-393 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, ARV-027 for spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy (Kennedy's disease), and vepdegestrant for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.

Nurix Therapeutics NRIX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is also developing targeted protein degradation therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix's clinical pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a BTK degrader being co-developed with Roche for oncology and autoimmune indications; NX-1607, a CBL-B inhibitor for cancer; and an IRAK4 degrader partnered with Gilead for autoimmune diseases.

NRIX is also advancing a portfolio of preclinical protein degraders and degrader-antibody conjugates, supported by strategic collaborations with Roche, Gilead, Sanofi and Pfizer.

KYMR’s Price, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of the company have gained 41.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 2%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, KYMR’s shares currently trade at 5.90X, higher than its mean of 3.57X and the industry’s 3.49X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed to $3.28 from $3.30 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 loss has widened to $4.23 from $4.19 in the same time frame.



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KYMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.









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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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