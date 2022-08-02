Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) shareholders have endured a 64% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 64% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Kymera Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Kymera Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Kymera Therapeutics grew its revenue by 29% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 64% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:KYMR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Kymera Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 64% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kymera Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kymera Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

