Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Soars 10.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) shares soared 10% in the last trading session to close at $99.45. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Kymera’s sharp stock price gain appears to reflect growing investor confidence in the broad potential of the company’s pipeline candidates. Its lead candidate, KT-621, is a first-in-class, once-daily oral STAT6 degrader being developed for type II inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The candidate is currently in phase II studies for AD and eosinophilic asthma, with data expected in 2027. Beyond STAT6, Kymera’s clinical pipeline comprises two other early-stage candidates being developed for autoimmune and chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $42.86 million, up 273.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kymera Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KYMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kymera Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Insmed (INSM), finished the last trading session 2.9% higher at $98.61. INSM has returned -9.8% over the past month.

For Insmed, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1% over the past month to -$0.75. This represents a change of +55.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Insmed currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.