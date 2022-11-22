Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.97, changing hands as low as $27.95 per share. Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KYMR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.15 per share, with $66.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.82.
