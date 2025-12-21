Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Price Target Increased by 41.24% to 111.78

The average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KYMR) has been revised to $111.78 / share. This is an increase of 41.24% from the prior estimate of $79.14 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $144.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from the latest reported closing price of $83.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.39%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 87,858K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,651K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,350K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,503K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,196K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 82.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,097K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,859K shares , representing a decrease of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 8.97% over the last quarter.

