Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Moves 13.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) shares ended the last trading session 13.8% higher at $23.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 36.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares rallied due to broader market optimism following President Trump's tweet that there would be a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for non-retaliating countries. Kymera also announced the appointment of Noah Goodman as its new Chief Business Officer.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -34.8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.88 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kymera Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KYMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kymera Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST), finished the last trading session 2.9% higher at $5.40. BHST has returned 1.6% over the past month.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -66.7% over the past month to -$0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +54.3%. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.