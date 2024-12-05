Kymera Therapeutics initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) with a Market Perform rating and $55 price target Kymera is focused on targeted protein degradation to address previously intractable immune-inflammatory disease drug targets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s pipeline has the ability to address diseases within biologically proven pathways, but is cautious on the risk/benefit profiles of its lead assets given the high bar for success. It needs to gain conviction on the company’s programs in 2025 given Kymera ‘s current valuation to recommend the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KYMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.