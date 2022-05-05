Kymera Therapeutics Inc Shares Close the Week 38.4% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) shares closed this week 38.4% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 68.5% year-to-date, down 51.5% over the past 12 months, and down 39.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $33.87 and as low as $19.23 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 21.4% higher than the 10-day average and 108.7% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 268.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 148.3%
