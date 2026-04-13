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Kymera Therapeutics Gets FDA Fast Track Status For KT-621 In Asthma

April 13, 2026 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to its investigational drug KT-621 for the treatment of moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma.

KT-621 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b studies, including the BREADTH trial in eosinophilic asthma, with data expected in late 2027. The company is also conducting the BROADEN2 Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, with results anticipated by mid-2027.

Kymera noted that KT-621 had previously received Fast Track designation in atopic dermatitis.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics closed at $85.05 on Friday, down 2.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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