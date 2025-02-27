KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $KYMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS ($KYMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.88 per share, missing estimates of -$0.79 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $7,390,000, missing estimates of $12,056,400 by $-4,666,400.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAMELA ESPOSITO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $774,265 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,129 shares for an estimated $130,644

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of KYMERA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

