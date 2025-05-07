KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $KYMR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS ($KYMR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,357,845 and earnings of -$0.94 per share.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500

JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,383 shares for an estimated $42,113.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of KYMERA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 12/02/2024

