Kymera Therapeutics announces three presentations at EOTC-NI-AACR

October 23, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) announced that new preclinical data from its innovative TPD platform will be presented across three poster presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations include new data on its preclinical biomarker-based approach for KT-253, its MDM2 degrader. New data highlights the Company’s research efforts to identify patient populations sensitive to the KT-253 degrader mechanism and define biomarkers associated with an acute apoptotic response in tumors. Using an innovative machine learning framework to develop a predictive signature, the results identified tumor types sensitive to KT-253 that are consistent with preclinical and early clinical findings, including acute myeloid leukemia, neuroendocrine tumors, and subsets of solid tumors with or without neuroendocrine features

