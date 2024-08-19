Kymera Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $225 Mln Public Offering; Stock Down In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $225 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock.

KYMR closed Monday's regular trading at $44.55 up $0.75 or 1.71%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $2.47 or 5.54%.

Kymera is selling about 2.00 million shares of common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase about 3.52 million shares of common stock in the offering.

The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $40.75 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $40.7499 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of common stock, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 828,220 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $225 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2024.

Kymera said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to advance its pipeline of preclinical and clinical degrader programs that are designed to address large patient populations with significant need and clear commercial opportunity, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Kymera may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or technologies to continue to build its pipeline, research and development capabilities and its intellectual property position.

