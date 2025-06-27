Kymera Therapeutics announces $250.8 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants to advance its biopharmaceutical programs.

Quiver AI Summary

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. announced the pricing of its public offering of $250.8 million, consisting of 5,044,500 shares of common stock priced at $44.00 each, along with pre-funded warrants for certain investors. The offering, which is set to close on June 30, 2025, is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $250.8 million before expenses, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 855,000 shares. The funds will be used to advance Kymera's pipeline of oral small molecule degrader medicines aimed at treating immunological diseases, as well as for general corporate purposes. The offering complies with an effective shelf registration filed with the SEC, and details will be available through the company's underwriters.

Potential Positives

Kymera Therapeutics has successfully priced a public offering of $250.8 million, providing significant capital for further development and expansion of its pipeline.

The offering includes both common stock and pre-funded warrants, indicating strong investor interest and flexibility in financing options.

The proceeds will be used to advance preclinical and clinical programs, showcasing the company's commitment to innovative research in targeted protein degradation for immunological diseases.

The underwriting team comprises prominent investment banks, which highlights confidence in Kymera's market position and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a public offering of $250.8 million may indicate a cash flow need, raising concerns about the company's financial stability.

The reliance on pre-funded warrants to attract certain investors could signal a lack of demand for common stock and may indicate difficulties in achieving desired market interest.

Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from projections, which could deter investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the amount raised in Kymera's public offering?

Kymera Therapeutics announced a public offering raising approximately $250.8 million from the sale of shares and pre-funded warrants.

What is the price of Kymera's shares in the offering?

The shares of common stock are priced at $44.00 each in the public offering.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What will Kymera do with the proceeds from the offering?

Kymera intends to use the net proceeds to advance its degrader programs and for general corporate purposes.

Who are the joint book-running managers for the offering?

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Leerink Partners are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELLO MAINOLFI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,470,000

ELENA RIDLOFF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $778,200 .

. JEFFREY W. ALBERS sold 6,349 shares for an estimated $311,101

PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,185

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KYMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KYMR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KYMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KYMR forecast page.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $59.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $60.0 on 06/03/2025

Full Release



WATERTOWN, Mass., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $250.8 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Kymera is selling 5,044,500 shares of common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 655,500 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $44.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $43.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of common stock, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 855,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Kymera from the offering are expected to be approximately $250.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Kymera, excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the securities being sold in this offering are being offered by Kymera. The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Kymera intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to advance its pipeline of preclinical and clinical degrader programs that are designed to address large patient populations with significant need and clear commercial opportunity, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.





The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-282912) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 31, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement.





A final prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at



prospectus@morganstanley.com



; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and



postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com



; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at



prospectus_department@jefferies.com



; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at



TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com



; and Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.







About Kymera Therapeutics







Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected gross proceeds from the offering, completion and timing of the public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Any forward-looking statements are based on Kymera’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Kymera’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Kymera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, as well as in the prospectus supplement related to the public offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to Kymera as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Kymera undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kymera’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Kymera.







Investor & Media Contact:











Justine Koenigsberg





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@kymeratx.com





media@kymeratx.com





857-285-5300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.