Kymera Therapeutics to Announce Phase 1 Trial Results for KT-621 in Healthy Volunteers on June 2, 2025

Kymera Therapeutics will announce Phase 1 trial results for KT-621 on June 2, 2025, via video webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-621, an investigational oral degrader medicine targeting the STAT6 transcription factor linked to Th2 inflammation, on June 2, 2025. A video webcast will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET, accessible via registration on their website. KT-621 has shown potential in preclinical studies to provide similar effectiveness to existing biologics while being more convenient for patients. It is the first STAT6-directed medication to undergo clinical evaluation and aims to improve treatment for over 130 million patients globally suffering from various Th2-related diseases. The company is also conducting a Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis and plans to start Phase 2b trials for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and asthma by late 2025 and early 2026, respectively. Kymera, founded in 2016, specializes in targeted protein degradation and is recognized as a leading biotechnology firm.

Potential Positives

Kymera Therapeutics is advancing KT-621, a first-in-class oral degrader of STAT6, indicating innovation in treatment for Th2 diseases.

The upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial results could lead to pivotal developments in the treatment of conditions that affect over 130 million patients globally.

Data from ongoing trials, including a Phase 1b study in atopic dermatitis, will be reported soon, potentially providing insights that enhance investor confidence and market positioning.

The expansion into multiple Phase 2b trials demonstrates the company's commitment to accelerating the development of effective therapies for significant health challenges.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any concrete results or data from the upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial, which may raise concerns about the transparency and progress of the drug development process.

There is no mention of any plans to mitigate potential risks or adverse effects associated with KT-621, which could lead to investor apprehension regarding the safety and efficacy of the drug.

The timeline for reporting data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial is relatively far off, potentially causing uncertainty among investors about the company's near-term prospects.

FAQ

What is KT-621?

KT-621 is an investigational oral degrader medicine targeting STAT6, designed to treat immunological diseases by inhibiting Th2 inflammation.

When will the Phase 1 trial results be announced?

The results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-621 will be announced on June 2, 2025.

How can I access the KT-621 webcast?

You can access the KT-621 webcast by registering via the link provided in the press release or visiting the Company’s website.

What conditions does KT-621 aim to treat?

KT-621 targets various Th2 diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, COPD, and chronic rhinosinusitis, affecting over 130 million patients globally.

What is Kymera Therapeutics' mission?

Kymera Therapeutics is pioneering targeted protein degradation to develop innovative oral therapies that address critical health problems and improve patient lives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500

JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 12/02/2024

Full Release



WATERTOWN, Mass., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will announce results from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating single and multiple-ascending doses of KT-621 in healthy volunteers on Monday, June 2, 2025. The Company will host a video webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.





To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this





link







,



or visit “



News and Events



” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.kymeratx.com



. A replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available following the event.







About STAT6 and KT-621







KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Th2 inflammation. STAT6 degradation has the potential to provide the convenience of an oral medicine with the potential for biologics-like activity and in doing so reach broader patient populations compared to injectable biologics or other standards of care. In preclinical studies, KT-621 demonstrated dupilumab-like activity in several



in vitro



and



in vivo



models and was safe and well tolerated. KT-621, the first STAT6 directed medicine to enter clinical evaluation, has the opportunity to transform treatment paradigms for more than 130 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Th2 diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), prurigo nodularis (PN), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), bullous pemphigoid (BP), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), among others.





KT-621 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial (BroADen) in atopic dermatitis patients, with data from the study expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Two parallel Phase 2b clinical trials in moderate to severe AD and asthma patients are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Th2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.







About Kymera Therapeutics







Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit



www.kymeratx.com



or follow us on



X



or



LinkedIn



.







Availability of Other Information About Kymera Therapeutics







For more information, please visit the Kymera website at



https://www.kymeratx.com/



or follow Kymera on



X (@KymeraTx)



and



LinkedIn (Kymera Therapeutics



). Investors and others should note that Kymera communicates with its investors and the public using the Company website, including, but not limited to, corporate disclosures, investor presentations, FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and press releases, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that Kymera posts on its website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that Kymera posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Kymera’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor and Media Contact:







Justine Koenigsberg





Vice President, Investor Relations







investors@kymeratx.com









media@kymeratx.com







857-285-5300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.