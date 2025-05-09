Kymera Therapeutics Advances Oral Immunology Pipeline with Promising New Program Targeting IRF5 for Autoimmune Diseases

Kymera Therapeutics announces KT-579, an oral drug targeting IRF5, advancing treatment options for autoimmune diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Kymera Therapeutics has announced the launch of a new program targeting the IRF5 transcription factor, enhancing its portfolio of oral immunology treatments for autoimmune and rheumatic diseases. The lead candidate, KT-579, is an innovative oral degrader of IRF5 that has shown promising preclinical results, demonstrating efficacy comparable or superior to existing treatments for conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. With ongoing IND-enabling studies, Kymera plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials in early 2026. This new development aims to provide a potentially transformative treatment option for patients, targeting inflammation while sparing normal immune functions. Kymera will share additional insights and data during a video webcast today.

Potential Positives

Kymera Therapeutics has introduced KT-579, a first-in-class oral degrader targeting IRF5, which may provide a transformative treatment option for various autoimmune diseases.

Preclinical studies indicate that KT-579 shows superior efficacy compared to existing drugs for conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The program expands Kymera's oral immunology pipeline, potentially increasing patient access to effective oral therapies for common immuno-inflammatory diseases.

The ongoing IND-enabling studies and plans for Phase 1 testing in early 2026 highlight the company's commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic solutions.

Potential Negatives

KT-579 is still in the IND-enabling studies stage, with Phase 1 testing not expected to begin until early 2026, which delays any potential market entry and revenue generation.

Potential challenges are indicated in the press release regarding the uncertainties associated with initiating and designing future clinical trials, as well as the ability to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

The mention of a historically undrugged target (IRF5) raises concerns about the inherent risk of developing therapies for targets that have not proven successful in the past.

FAQ

What is KT-579 and its significance in autoimmune disease treatment?

KT-579 is a first-in-class oral drug developed by Kymera Therapeutics, targeting IRF5 to treat rheumatic and autoimmune diseases.

When is KT-579 expected to enter Phase 1 clinical testing?

The Phase 1 clinical testing for KT-579 is anticipated to begin in early 2026.

How does KT-579 compare to existing therapies?

In preclinical studies, KT-579 demonstrated superior efficacy to existing therapies for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

What diseases could benefit from KT-579?

KT-579 could benefit patients with conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Where can I access more information about Kymera Therapeutics?

More information about Kymera Therapeutics can be found on their website at www.kymeratx.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500

JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,383 shares for an estimated $42,113.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 12/02/2024

Full Release





IRF5 program strengthens Kymera’s oral immunology pipeline with a complementary mechanism to expand into rheumatic and other autoimmune diseases with a potential best-in-class oral drug









IRF5, a historically undrugged transcription factor and master regulator of immunity, has strong genetic and clinical pathway validation across multiple diseases including RA, SLE, IBD and others









KT-579, a potent, selective, oral degrader of IRF5 with an excellent profile in preclinical safety studies, has demonstrated activity comparable or superior to approved and clinically active drugs in multiple efficacy animal models of lupus and RA









IND-enabling studies are ongoing with Phase 1 testing expected to begin in early 2026









Company to hold video webcast today at 10:00 a.m. ET as part of the release of first quarter 2025 results







WATERTOWN, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today unveiled a new wholly-owned program within its industry-leading oral immunology pipeline. KT-579, a highly potent, selective, first-in-class development candidate, targets IRF5, an essential signaling node in genetically and clinically validated immune pathways driving inflammation in many diseases with no or suboptimal oral options. The new program serves as a valuable addition to the Company's current portfolio, positioned to target multiple common immuno-inflammatory diseases with the potential to expand access to oral systemic advanced therapies for broader patient populations. Kymera will share preclinical data and outline upcoming milestones for KT-579 during a video webcast this morning.





“We’re excited to unveil KT-579 as the latest addition to our paradigm-shifting oral immunology portfolio, providing a complementary immunoregulatory mechanism to our existing pipeline. IRF5 is a master regulator of immunity, and we believe blocking its activity with our degrader has the potential to deliver a transformative oral option in multiple chronic, debilitating rheumatic and autoimmune diseases,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “The compelling data we have generated demonstrating activity in human primary cells, patient cell samples, and preclinical animal models showcases, for the first time in industry, that targeting IRF5 can lead to correcting immune dysregulation in a disease specific way while generally sparing normal cells.”





Historically an undrugged transcription factor, IRF5 is a master regulator of innate and adaptive immune response pathways involving pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNFα, IL-6, IL-12, IL-23), B cell activation (autoantibody production), and Type I Interferon (IFN). IRF5 is selectively expressed and activated in specific cell types such as dendritic cells, monocytes, macrophages, and B cells. Its cell- and disease activation-specific profile has the potential to block cell-specific immune dysregulation while sparing normal cell function. IRF5 has been challenging to drug using traditional small molecule inhibitors due to multiple complex activation steps and the high degree of IRF family member homology.





KT-579, a potent, selective and oral degrader has the potential to be the first IRF5-targeted therapy to deliver a completely novel and potentially transformative treatment option, in many cases superior to pathway biologics, in rheumatic and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, Sjögren’s, RA, IBD, among others. Currently in IND-enabling studies, the Company intends to advance KT-579 into Phase 1 clinical testing in early 2026.





In preclinical studies, KT-579 demonstrated an encouraging profile in human primary cells, patient derived cells, and



in vivo



disease models generally superior to existing standards of care:









Selectivity and Potency:



KT-579 was highly selective for IRF5 over all other proteins in the detectable proteome including other IRF family proteins. KT-579 also demonstrated picomolar to nanomolar potencies across all relevant human cell types evaluated, including B cells, dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes. KT-579 demonstrated potent inhibition of proinflammatory cytokines downstream of TLR4, TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9 activation in cellular assays and blocked Type I IFN production and response.







KT-579 was highly selective for IRF5 over all other proteins in the detectable proteome including other IRF family proteins. KT-579 also demonstrated picomolar to nanomolar potencies across all relevant human cell types evaluated, including B cells, dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes. KT-579 demonstrated potent inhibition of proinflammatory cytokines downstream of TLR4, TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9 activation in cellular assays and blocked Type I IFN production and response.







In Vivo







Profile:



KT-579 achieved robust degradation (>90%) across multiple preclinical species



in vivo



and in all disease-relevant tissues with low oral doses. In preclinical safety studies, KT-579 did not show any adverse effects at concentrations up to 200-fold the projected human efficacious levels, demonstrating a favorable safety profile.







KT-579 achieved robust degradation (>90%) across multiple preclinical species in vivo and in all disease-relevant tissues with low oral doses. In preclinical safety studies, KT-579 did not show any adverse effects at concentrations up to 200-fold the projected human efficacious levels, demonstrating a favorable safety profile.





Efficacy Models:



In several preclinical efficacy models of lupus and RA, KT-579 was generally more efficacious than clinically active or marketed small molecule inhibitors and injectable biologics, phenocopying IRF5 knockout studies. In a lupus model, KT-579 demonstrated sustained and near complete reduction of proteinuria and circulating autoantibodies superior to the current standard of care. Additionally, in lupus patient PBMC samples, KT-579 effectively blocked TLR7- and TLR8-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines and IFNβ production and TLR9-induced IgG levels. In a mouse RA model, treatment with KT-579 led to significant reduction in joint swelling.













Event Details







Kymera will host a video webcast today, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast please register via this





link





or visit “



News and Events



” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.kymeratx.com



. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be available following the event.







About Kymera Therapeutics







Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit



www.kymeratx.com



or follow us on



X



or



LinkedIn



.







Availability of Other Information About Kymera Therapeutics







For more information, please visit the Kymera website at



https://www.kymeratx.com/



or follow Kymera on



X (@KymeraTx)



and



LinkedIn (Kymera Therapeutics



). Investors and others should note that Kymera communicates with its investors and the public using the Company website, including, but not limited to, corporate disclosures, investor presentations, FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and press releases, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that Kymera posts on its website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that Kymera posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Kymera’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of our clinical and preclinical pipeline, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, and the advancement of KT-579 into Phase 1 clinical testing in early 2026. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future trials and the results of such trials, whether preclinical results will be indicative of the results of clinical trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Investor and Media Contact:







Justine Koenigsberg





Vice President, Investor Relations







investors@kymeratx.com









media@kymeratx.com







857-285-5300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.