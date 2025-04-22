Kymera Therapeutics Advances KT-621 Clinical Trials in Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma

Kymera Therapeutics announced new clinical trials for KT-621, targeting atopic dermatitis and asthma, with data expected in 2025 and 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Kymera Therapeutics has announced the initiation of patient dosing in its BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial for KT-621, an oral degrader of STAT6 designed to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Data from this trial is expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the company has completed dosing in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial, with results anticipated in June 2025. Two parallel Phase 2b trials in AD and asthma are planned to start in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively. KT-621 represents a novel approach to treating Th2 inflammatory diseases, with potential benefits over existing injectable therapies. This investigational drug aims to offer the convenience of an oral formulation while delivering biologics-like efficacy, addressing significant unmet needs in the management of AD and other Th2-related conditions.

Potential Positives

Kymera Therapeutics has initiated dosing in the BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial for KT-621, marking a significant advancement in the development of a first-in-class oral medication for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The company plans to report data from the BroADen trial in 4Q25, providing timely insights into the drug's safety and efficacy.

Two parallel Phase 2b trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma are set to commence in late 2025 and early 2026, accelerating the development timeline for KT-621 and potentially expanding its therapeutic applications.

Potential Negatives

Delay in reporting data from the BroADen Phase 1b trial until 4Q25, which may raise concerns about the pace of the company's clinical development.

Dependence on the success of intermediate trials to potentially move to Phase 3, indicating uncertain pathways to market for KT-621.

Significant emphasis on forward-looking statements could suggest management's reliance on future developments, which may not materialize.

FAQ

What is the BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial about?

The BroADen trial evaluates the safety and effectiveness of KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

When are the results from the BroADen trial expected?

Data from the BroADen trial is expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What does KT-621 target in treating atopic dermatitis?

KT-621 targets STAT6, aiming to provide a biologics-like effect through a convenient oral medication.

When will the Phase 2b trials for KT-621 start?

Phase 2b trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma are planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively.

What is the significance of KT-621 in immunological treatment?

KT-621 is the first STAT6-targeted medicine and has the potential to transform treatment for Th2 diseases like AD and asthma.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $122,500

JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,383 shares for an estimated $42,113.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KYMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KYMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KYMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KYMR forecast page.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 12/02/2024

Full Release





Data from the BroADen Phase 1b atopic dermatitis (AD) patient trial expected to be reported in 4Q25









Completed SAD/MAD dosing in KT-621 Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial with data to be reported in June 2025









Two parallel Phase 2b trials in AD and asthma planned to start in 4Q25 and 1Q26, respectively







WATERTOWN, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that it recently initiated dosing in its BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating KT-621, an oral, highly selective, potent degrader of STAT6, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Company expects to report data from the BroADen trial in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company has completed SAD/MAD dosing and follow-up in the KT-621 Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial with data to be reported in June 2025.





“The advancement of KT-621 in patients with AD is an important step in the development of this exciting program and underscores the potential of our unique technology to revolutionize the treatment of complex immuno-inflammatory diseases through oral medicines with biologics-like profiles,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “As the first STAT6-targeted agent in clinical development, we believe KT-621 has the opportunity to dramatically alleviate the burden of disease for those suffering from AD by offering an effective and convenient oral medicine, and we look forward to advancing the clinical program and sharing updates throughout the year.”





The BroADen single-arm, open label Phase 1b trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of orally administered KT-621 in approximately 20 adult patients with moderate to severe AD. Patients will be administered KT-621 once daily for 28 days. The key study objective is to show that robust STAT6 degradation in blood and skin by KT-621 has a dupilumab-like effect on reducing multiple Th2 biomarkers in the blood and on the transcriptome of active AD skin lesions. The study will also assess effects on clinical endpoints such as Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and pruritus numerical rating scale (NRS).





Two parallel Phase 2b clinical trials in moderate to severe AD and asthma patients are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Th2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.







About KT-621







KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Th2 inflammation. STAT6 degradation has the potential to provide the convenience of an oral medicine with the potential for biologics-like activity and in doing so reach broader patient populations compared to injectable biologics or other standards of care. In preclinical studies, KT-621 demonstrated dupilumab-like activity in several



in vitro



and



in vivo



models and was safe and well tolerated. KT-621, the first STAT6 directed medicine to enter clinical evaluation, has the opportunity to transform treatment paradigms for more than 130 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Th2 diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), and prurigo nodularis (PN), among others.





More information on the KT-621 BroADen trial in AD will be available on



www.clinicaltrials.gov



.







About Atopic Dermatitis







Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common form of eczema, a chronic inflammatory disease that causes the skin to become inflamed and irritated, making it extremely pruritic (itchy). AD occurs most frequently in children but also affects adults. It can affect a patient’s quality of life and lead to additional complications, such as infections and sleep loss. While there are currently available medicines for AD, such as topical therapies and injectable biologics, there remains a significant unmet need and opportunity to improve treatment options for millions of patients.







About Kymera Therapeutics







Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit



www.kymeratx.com



or follow us on



X



or



LinkedIn



.







Availability of Other Information About Kymera Therapeutics







For more information, please visit the Kymera website at



https://www.kymeratx.com/



or follow Kymera on



X (@KymeraTx)



and



LinkedIn (Kymera Therapeutics



). Investors and others should note that Kymera communicates with its investors and the public using the Company website, including, but not limited to, corporate disclosures, investor presentations, FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and press releases, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that Kymera posts on its website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that Kymera posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Kymera’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and the progress, timing and objectives on the development of our clinical and preclinical pipeline, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, the advancement of KT-621 in Phase 1 clinical testing, the expectation that two parallel Phase 2b clinical trials are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively and the intention to accelerate KT-621 development for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," "upcoming" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future trials and the results of such trials, whether preclinical results will be indicative of the results of clinical trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Investor and Media Contact:







Justine Koenigsberg





Vice President, Investor Relations







investors@kymeratx.com









media@kymeratx.com







857-285-5300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.