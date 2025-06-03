Kymera Stock Gains on Positive Data on Investigational Dermatitis Drug

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR announced positive clinical results from the phase I study on the investigational candidate, KT-621.

Shares surged as data surpassed the company’s expectations and showed comparable efficacy to Dupixent (dupilumab).

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Th2 inflammation.

Shares of KYMR have gained 7.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on KYMR’s Study on KT-621

The phase I study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled a total of 118 subjects. The trial consisted of single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts. The objective was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of escalating single and multiple ascending daily oral doses of KT-621.

The study also included pharmacokinetic measures as secondary endpoints.

Data showed KT-621 demonstrated a favorable plasma PK profile after single and multiple doses. There was a dose-proportional increase in exposure after multi-dosing, and steady-state was achieved by day four.

The candidate also demonstrated rapid, deep and prolonged STAT6 degradation in blood after single doses of KT-621 and in blood and skin after multiple doses of KT-621.

A greater than 90% mean STAT6 degradation in blood was achieved at all doses above 1.5 mg and complete STAT6 degradation was achieved in both blood and skin at all MAD doses greater than 50 mg.

Data surpassed Kymera’s target product profile, significantly derisking the program and further validating its oral, biologics-like profile.

The impact on Th2 biomarkers was in line or superior to Dupixent with median TARC reduction up to 37% and median Eotaxin-3 reduction up to 63%.

Dupixent is a blockbuster asthma and dermatitis drug being marketed by Sanofi SNY and Regeneron.

KT-621 was well-tolerated with a safety profile undifferentiated from placebo. There were no serious adverse events, no severe adverse events and no treatment-related adverse events in more than one subject, and no clinically relevant changes in vital signs, lab tests or ECGs.

In April, Kymera initiated dosing in the KT-621 BroADen phase Ib study in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients. Data is expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Two parallel phase IIb studies in AD and asthma are set to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, respectively.

Kymera intends to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel phase III registration studies across multiple Th2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.

Kymera’s Pipeline Progress

The encouraging results from this phase I study demonstrate that KT-621 could achieve robust STAT6 degradation in blood and skin that was well tolerated, and the results surpassed management’s expectations.

The candidate was as effective as Dupixent in eliminating STAT6 in the blood, which raises hopes of a potential success.

Though still in the early phase, the compelling data on KT-621 increases the chances of success in later studies.

Another candidate, KT-474 (SAR444656), is a first-in-class IRAK4 degrader in development for the treatment of immune-inflammatory diseases with significant patient needs, such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and AD.

In collaboration with partner Sanofi, two phase IIb dose-ranging clinical trials for the treatment of HS and AD are ongoing, with primary completion expected in the first half of 2026 for HS and mid-2026 for AD.

Kymera has a sound cash position as well. As of March 31, 2025, KYMR had $775 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. The company expects its cash and cash equivalents to provide it with an anticipated cash runway into the first half of 2028.

KYMR’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Kymera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX and Amarin AMRN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Lexicon’s loss per share have narrowed from 37 cents to 32 cents for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from 35 cents to 31 cents.

LXRX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 11.97%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s loss per share for 2025 have narrowed from $5.33 to $2.78. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.13 to $2.04.

AMRN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 29.11%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.