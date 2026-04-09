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KYMR

Kymera Secures $45M Milestone As Gilead Licenses KT-200 Cancer Candidate

April 09, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) announced that Gilead Sciences has exercised its option to license KT-200, a first-in-class oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader discovered by Kymera. The move triggers a $45 million milestone payment to Kymera and advances KT-200 toward IND-enabling studies for planned 2027 clinical filing.

A New Approach to Targeting Cancer

KT-200 represents a novel therapeutic strategy that degrades CDK2, a key driver of tumor growth in CCNE1-amplified and overexpressed cancers, rather than merely inhibiting its function. This selective degradation could reduce off-target effects common with traditional CDK inhibitors and offer a safer, more precise treatment option for cancers such as advanced breast cancer, where current therapies remain limited.

In preclinical studies, KT-200 demonstrated low-nanomolar CDK2 degradation, strong activity in CCNE1-amplified cell lines and tumor models, brain-penetrant potential, and a favorable safety profile.

Collaboration and Financial Terms

Under the collaboration agreement, Kymera is eligible for up to $750 million in total milestone payments, including the $45 million triggered by this option exercise. To date, the company has received $85 million in upfront and option payments. Kymera will also earn tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to mid-teen percentages on future net sales. Gilead now holds global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize KT-200 and other molecules arising from the partnership.

CEO's Perspective

"We are excited to have reached this key milestone in our strategic collaboration with Gilead, underscoring our commitment to advancing a new generation of medicines for patients through our innovative discovered engine," said Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Kymera Therapeutics. He added that KT-200 is expected to be the first molecular glue discovery by Kymera to enter the clinic, highlighting the company's progress in applying targeted protein degradation to difficult-to-treat cancers.

KYMR has traded between $19.44 and $103.00 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $87.13, up 2.39%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $89.50, up 2.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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