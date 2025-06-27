Kymera Prices $250.8 Mln Public Offering Of Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharma firm developing oral small-molecule degraders for immune-related diseases, has priced a $250.8 million underwritten public offering.

The deal includes 5,044,500 shares of common stock and 655,500 pre-funded warrants, both priced at $44.00 and $43.9999, respectively. The warrants carry a nominal exercise price of $0.0001 per share.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 855,000 additional shares. All securities in the offering are being sold by Kymera, and the transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

Kymera plans to use the net proceeds to support the development of its preclinical and clinical degrader programs targeting large patient populations, and for general corporate purposes.

Friday, KYMR closed at $44.12, down 3.48%, with no after-hours movement on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.