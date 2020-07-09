Kymera Partners With Sanofi To Advance Novel Protein Degrader Therapies

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics said that it reached a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi (SNY) to develop and commercialize first-in-class protein degrader therapies targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases.

The companies will also partner on a second earlier stage program. Kymera will receive $150 million in cash upfront and may receive more than $2 billion in potential development, regulatory and sales milestones, as well as significant royalty payments.

Kymera retains the option to participate in US development and commercialization for both programs. This includes the ability to participate equally in the costs, profits and losses after opt-in, and to co-promote partnered products in the US.

