Kymera (KYMR) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR reported a loss of 69 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 73 cents. In the year-ago quarter, Kymera reported a loss of 70 cents per share.

Collaboration revenues totaled $10.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12 million. Revenues increased 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Collaboration revenues in the first quarter were attributable to the company’s association with bigwig Sanofi SNY.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses amounted to $48.8 million, up 15.6% year over year. This was due to increased expenses related to the investment in the company’s proprietary targeted protein degradation platform and discovery programs, as well as a rise in occupancy and related costs due to continued growth in the research and development organization.

General and administrative expenses totaled $14.4 million, up 14.4% year over year due to an increase in legal and professional service fees.

In January 2024, KYMR announced the closing of its upsized underwritten equity offering, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $301 million.

As of Mar 31, 2024, Kymera had approximately $745 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The current cash balance is expected to provide a runway into the first half of 2027.

Management expects the cash balance to provide the company with sufficient leeway beyond the phase II data for KT-474, as well as additional proof-of-concept data for KT-253 and KT-333, and several clinical inflection points for its STAT6 and TYK2 programs.

Key Pipeline Updates

Enrollment is underway in the two randomized, placebo-controlled phase II studies evaluating KT-474 for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis. These studies are being conducted by Sanofi. Top-line data is expected to be reported in the first half of 2025.

Kymera’s first-in-class oral STAT6 degrader, KT-621, is a once-daily oral STAT6 degrader with the potential to deliver dupilumab-like activity in multiple diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, among others. Kymera plans to initiate a phase I study on KT-621 in the second half of 2024 with results expected in the first half of 2025.

Another pipeline candidate, KT-294, is a once-daily, oral TYK2 degrader with the potential to deliver biologics-like activity in conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus, among others. Kymera expects to initiate an early-stage study on KT-294 in the first half of 2025 with results expected in the second half.

The dose escalation portion of the phase Ia study on KT-253 for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors is ongoing.

